Women carjacked while using ATM in Covina
COVINA >> A man carjacked a woman and her passenger when they stopped to use an ATM in Covina on Thursday, officials said. The crime took place about 11:55 a.m. after a woman arrived at an ATM in the 900 block of West San Bernardino Road , just west of Azusa Avenue, Covina police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|17 hr
|Bobby
|22
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|23 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|130
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Cdm03
|9
|Our Xcel Team
|Mar 6
|Winners
|1
|Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up?
|Mar 4
|Nkontoes1
|1
|Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac...
|Feb 15
|spud
|4
|Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M...
|Feb 13
|TRACI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC