Women carjacked while using ATM in Co...

Women carjacked while using ATM in Covina

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

COVINA >> A man carjacked a woman and her passenger when they stopped to use an ATM in Covina on Thursday, officials said. The crime took place about 11:55 a.m. after a woman arrived at an ATM in the 900 block of West San Bernardino Road , just west of Azusa Avenue, Covina police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strange smell in the air (May '13) 17 hr Bobby 22
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) 23 hr tellinitlikeitis 130
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Tue Cdm03 9
Our Xcel Team Mar 6 Winners 1
Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up? Mar 4 Nkontoes1 1
News Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac... Feb 15 spud 4
Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M... Feb 13 TRACI 2
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC