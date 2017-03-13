TWMXRS Racer Profile | Colin Shiner - El Dorado Nationals Rd. 4
To be a successful racer, motocross takes plenty dedication, training and work on the bike. However, because of work and school, not everyone has the opportunity to ride and train as often as they would like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|Mar 10
|Paco
|132
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Mar 9
|Bobby
|22
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Mar 7
|Cdm03
|9
|Our Xcel Team
|Mar 6
|Winners
|1
|Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up?
|Mar 4
|Nkontoes1
|1
|Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac...
|Feb 15
|spud
|4
|Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M...
|Feb 13
|TRACI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC