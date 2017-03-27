TV ads target lawmakers who are on th...

TV ads target lawmakers who are on the fence over Gov. Brown's plan...

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Gov. Brown talks to Steve Glazer in 2011, when Glazer was still an advisor to the governor and before he was elected to the Senate. With supporters of a road repair bill still counting votes, a coalition of business and labor leaders on Friday began running television and radio ads that target eight legislators who have not yet committed to vote for the measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06) Wed Meowing_Person 24
Who got that Ice? Mar 28 cnc 2
Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up? Mar 27 behold 2
Review: Ability Counts, Inc. Mar 26 ABILITY COUNTS INC 3
BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14) Mar 26 Anonymous 23
News Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09) Mar 26 Ted Trent 41
News Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09) Mar 23 Apequrr 51
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,957,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC