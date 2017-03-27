TV ads target lawmakers who are on the fence over Gov. Brown's plan...
Gov. Brown talks to Steve Glazer in 2011, when Glazer was still an advisor to the governor and before he was elected to the Senate. With supporters of a road repair bill still counting votes, a coalition of business and labor leaders on Friday began running television and radio ads that target eight legislators who have not yet committed to vote for the measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Meowing_Person
|24
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up?
|Mar 27
|behold
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14)
|Mar 26
|Anonymous
|23
|Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09)
|Mar 26
|Ted Trent
|41
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Mar 23
|Apequrr
|51
