Shocking moment daredevil dances on the side of a truck

If caught by the California Highway Patrol the man could be charged with not wearing a seatbelt and unlawful riding A woman from Corona, California was in total disbelief when she watched a man dance on the side of a truck while it sped down the 15 Freeway Saturday. 'My only thought I got when I posted that to the City of Corona is possibly the mom or someone who knew them would see and be like: "are you kidding me? Like, really?"' Frerichs posted the video the the city's Facebook page in the hopes that someone could help identity the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.