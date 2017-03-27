RiversideInland assemblywoman wants to open up Riverside County's HOV lanes after rush hour

RiversideInland assemblywoman wants t...

An Inland assemblywoman's bill would allow vehicles with no passengers to use most high-occupancy vehicle lanes in Riverside County when it's not rush hour. The Assembly Transportation Committee voted 11-2 last week to approve an amended version AB 91, sponsored by Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside.

