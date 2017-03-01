Random Article

There I am, Saturday morning on the 91 Freeway, westbound in Corona, as I start the merge over to the right lane to pick up Route 71. And that's when I see the dreaded diamond of death, a 4-foot-by-4-foot orange canvas sign off to the side of the road and those two words every driver fears: Surely there must be an accident, an oil spill, something unexpected and unplanned for to warrant the closing of an entire ramp for gosh sakes. As my truck inches forward, I crawl increasingly closer to the ramp in question, expecting to see all matter of mischief and mayhem, plumes of black smoke, blaring sirens, some poor dying soul being Helivac'd to a hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire Weekly.