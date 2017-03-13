Questions about the new 91 Freeway la...

Questions about the new 91 Freeway lanes? Wea ve got answers

The $1.4 billion 91 Express Lanes in Corona will open Monday morning after three years of construction with transportation officials promising improved traffic flow on the often-congested route. Westbound drivers can enter the toll lanes just past McKinley Street before Interstate 15 or at the Orange County line.

