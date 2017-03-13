Our Lady of Fatima statue moves Inlan...

Our Lady of Fatima statue moves Inland faithful to tears

A statue in the likeness of Our Lady of Fatima, an apparition of the Virgin Mary that Catholics believe appeared 100 years ago in Portual, is touring the Diocese of San Bernardino. Those who wish to see the statue should contact individual churches for display times.

