Norco2 found with stolen mail, credit cards, IDs, drugs in Norco are charged with identity theft
Two people accused of using mail stolen from residents in Corona, Eastvale, Moreno Valley and other cities to write bad checks and open fraudulent credit card accounts were charged Thursday, March 2, with identity theft. Adame is charged with three felony counts of ID theft and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substances, court records show.
