No Comment
One person was hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation after a home in Temescal Valley caught fire today, authorities said. The blaze inside the home in the 21000 block of Temescal Canyon Road was reported at 3:53 p.m., according to Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman Tawny Cabral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Elsinore Valley News.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up?
|10 hr
|behold
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|17 hr
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14)
|21 hr
|Anonymous
|23
|Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Ted Trent
|42
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Mar 23
|Apequrr
|51
|corona water bills (Oct '08)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|55
|Norco woman's protest of group home draws fair-... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|Who is dr alisa h...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC