No Comment

One person was hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation after a home in Temescal Valley caught fire today, authorities said. The blaze inside the home in the 21000 block of Temescal Canyon Road was reported at 3:53 p.m., according to Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman Tawny Cabral.

