Motorcycle crash snarls traffic on 91 Freeway in Corona

Thursday Mar 2

A crash involving a motorcycle backed up traffic early Thursday, March 2, 2017, on the eastbound 91 Freeway near Serfas Club Drive in Corona. CORONA >> A crash involving a motorcycle Thursday morning snarled traffic on the eastbound 91 Freeway near Serfas Club Drive in Corona, leading officials to issue a SigAlert for the area.

