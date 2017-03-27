Lab gets samples from Oak Glen camp where 41 fell ill

San Bernardino County health officials have sent food and water samples to a laboratory in an attempt to solve the riddle of what sickened more than 40 people at the Oak Glen Christian Conference Center in Yucaipa. Jennifer Osorio, program manager for the Health Department's Division of Environmental Health Services, said Monday, March 27, that investigators have not determined what caused campers to suffer from nausea and vomiting Saturday.

