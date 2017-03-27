Lab gets samples from Oak Glen camp where 41 fell ill
San Bernardino County health officials have sent food and water samples to a laboratory in an attempt to solve the riddle of what sickened more than 40 people at the Oak Glen Christian Conference Center in Yucaipa. Jennifer Osorio, program manager for the Health Department's Division of Environmental Health Services, said Monday, March 27, that investigators have not determined what caused campers to suffer from nausea and vomiting Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Meowing_Person
|24
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up?
|Mar 27
|behold
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14)
|Mar 26
|Anonymous
|23
|Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09)
|Mar 26
|Ted Trent
|41
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Mar 23
|Apequrr
|51
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC