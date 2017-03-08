Kiss Destroyer Cola

Kiss Destroyer Cola

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WBAB-FM West Babylon

Check out ALL of the Long Island ladies that have been a part of previous Roger & JP's Hottest Contests. KISS have announced that they are expanding their merchandise empire with the addition of a new brand of soft drinks that they will be calling KISS Destroyer Cola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAB-FM West Babylon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) 2 hr tellinitlikeitis 130
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Tue Cdm03 9
Our Xcel Team Mar 6 Winners 1
Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up? Mar 4 Nkontoes1 1
News Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac... Feb 15 spud 4
Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M... Feb 13 TRACI 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC