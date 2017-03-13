How a child in a pile of a million ti...

How a child in a pile of a million tiny Orbeez gel balls got these adults arrested

Friday Mar 10

Two people have been cited with child endangerment after videos surfaced of a child sitting in the bed of a truck full of engorged gel beads as it drove around Corona and then dumping the beads onto a city street. The Corona Police Department learned of the videos on March 6, the day after they were posted under the YouTube user name RoccoPiazzaVlogs.

