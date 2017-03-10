How a child in a million tiny gel balls got these adults arrested
Two people have been cited with child endangerment after videos surfaced of a child sitting in the bed of a truck full of engorged gel beads as it drove around a Southern California city. The Corona Police Department learned of the videos on March 6, the day after they were posted under the YouTube user name RoccoPiazzaVlogs.
