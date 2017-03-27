High winds to hit hard in many Southe...

High winds to hit hard in many Southern California communities

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

Strong and potentially damaging winds will lash away at mountain, valley, coastal and urban areas of Los Angeles County today and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Following a dry cold front, the winds will pick up this afternoon and blow in a west-to-northwest direction, then strengthen as they turn northerly tonight and Tuesday morning, said an NWS statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who got that Ice? 6 hr cnc 2
Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up? Mon behold 2
Review: Ability Counts, Inc. Sun ABILITY COUNTS INC 3
BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14) Sun Anonymous 23
News Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09) Sun Ted Trent 42
News Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09) Mar 23 Apequrr 51
corona water bills (Oct '08) Mar 23 Anonymous 55
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Riverside County was issued at March 28 at 1:53PM PDT

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,536 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC