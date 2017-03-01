Fender Guitars Celebrates 30th Annive...

Fender Guitars Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Custom Shop

Read more: Billboard

If the walls of the Fender Guitars Custom Shop could talk, it would tell stories about ZZ Top 's Billy Gibbons stopping by to hang out with a case of Dad's Root Beer, or Merle Haggard scurrying to put on a sports coat to impress the "Vice President of Fender Guitars," only to be greeted by master builder John Page in a "denim shirt and shorts." Oh, and there was that time master builder Michael Stevens was cursing Eric Clapton 's name when the Guitar God rejected three of his neck designs for a new signature guitar model after his famed Stratocaster, "Blackie," wore out.

