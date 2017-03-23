Fender Custom Shop Celebrates 30th An...

Fender Custom Shop Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Documentary [News]

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Fender has released a new 10-minute documentary about the genesis of the Fender Custom Shop, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. You can watch it below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09) 12 hr Apequrr 51
corona water bills (Oct '08) 16 hr qhiinc 55
News Norco woman's protest of group home draws fair-... (Mar '07) 20 hr Who is dr alisa h... 26
News Scam hits Calvary Chapel Chino Hills hard (Jan '10) Thu Mom2 326
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Tue GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09) Mar 18 Mickeyripps 71
Collett Ave New Construction Apts Mar 18 Too Crowded already 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC