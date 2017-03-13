Elixir Bar: A Deep Fount of Mission H...

Elixir Bar: A Deep Fount of Mission History

When you grab a drink at Elixir on 16th and Guerrero streets, you might not know you're inside the city's second-oldest saloon, running since 1858. On Saturday, boozehound historians of the E Clampus Vitus association will reveal a historic plaque at Elixir denoting its venerated status.

Corona, CA

