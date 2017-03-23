EastvaleEastvale, here's your chance for free fish tacos
The first 50 guests on opening day will receive $50 in Rubio's gift cards and other swag, according to a news release. It has more than 200 restaurants, with other Inland locations in Riverside, Corona, Norco, Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Redlands, Chino Hills and Ontario.
