EastvaleEastvale, here's your chance for free fish tacos

Wednesday Mar 22

The first 50 guests on opening day will receive $50 in Rubio's gift cards and other swag, according to a news release. It has more than 200 restaurants, with other Inland locations in Riverside, Corona, Norco, Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Redlands, Chino Hills and Ontario.

