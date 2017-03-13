Dona t try your luck on St. Patricka s Day by drinking, driving, warn Inland Empire police
You know what they say: On St. Patrick's Day, everyone is Irish. But local law enforcement agencies are sending the message that the luck of the Irish shan't apply to those who choose to drink and drive. Across Riverside and San Bernardino counties, law enforcement agencies are promising to increase DUI patrols on Friday – the actual holiday – and over the weekend to get impaired drivers off the road and ensure that everyone makes it home safely.
Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
