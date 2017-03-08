CoronaWhat family of man killed at Raahauge's shooting range says in lawsuit

Raahauge's Shooting Enterprises near Corona was sued for wrongful death and negligence in February 2017 after Lionel Tan was accidentally shot to death at the range on Jan. 14, 2017. The parents of a man killed by a stray bullet at Raahauge's Shooting Enterprises in January have sued the Corona-area range and the person who fired the shot, claiming gross negligence and wrongful death.

