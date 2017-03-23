CoronaSantiago High School lockdown p...

CoronaSantiago High School lockdown prompted by 'Man with a gun' report in Corona-area

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Santiago High School in Corona was placed on lock-down for about 10 minutes on Friday, March 24, after the Corona Police Department received a report of a man with a gun in a nearby area, according to officials. Corona-Norco Unified School District spokeswoman Evita Gonzalez said the school went into lockdown around 3 p.m. at the advisement of the Corona Police Department because of police activity in the area and lifted the lock-down after that activity subsided.

