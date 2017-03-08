CoronaHere's the next 91 Freeway closure
The westbound 91 Freeway will be closed near Main Street in Corona from 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 12, for paving, the Riverside County Transportation Commission said. The southbound 15 to westbound 91 connector also will be closed.
