CoronaHere's how homeless feeding fracas has Corona, food providers at odds

Here's how homeless feeding fracas has Corona, food providers at odds

Sunday Mar 19

Corona authorities soon will begin enforcing regulations and fees for feeding homeless people in a downtown park where nearly all but the street people have been driven out. Members of at least one group dispensing food at City Park on Sixth Street think the move is an unfair attempt to stop the feeds.

