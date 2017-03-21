CoronaHere's how homeless feeding fracas has Corona, food providers at odds
Corona authorities soon will begin enforcing regulations and fees for feeding homeless people in a downtown park where nearly all but the street people have been driven out. Members of at least one group dispensing food at City Park on Sixth Street think the move is an unfair attempt to stop the feeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Mickeyripps
|71
|Collett Ave New Construction Apts
|Mar 18
|Too Crowded already
|1
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Mar 16
|No1woman
|23
|norco-corona police fails (Feb '14)
|Mar 15
|also concerned ci...
|2
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Mar 14
|EricS
|19
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|Mar 10
|Paco
|132
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC