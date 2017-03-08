Coronado puckers up: Barrel-aged sour...

Coronado puckers up: Barrel-aged sour ales due in June

22 hrs ago

Shhh! Sour beers are sleeping inside barrels at Coronado Brewing's Bay Park headquarters. The company plans to inaugurate a series of tart beers in June with the release of a sour peach and apricot ale.

