CoronaCorona man sentenced to 35 years for molestation
Patrick Michael Anderson, 54, pleaded guilty last month to 17 counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old. In exchange for his admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office dropped 15 related charges against Anderson.
