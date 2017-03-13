CoronaCorona man pleads guilty to producing 'revenge porn'
A 22-year-old Corona man pleaded guilty on Friday, March 17 to one misdemeanor count of producing non-consensual pornography, according to officials. Maurice Alexander Prout pleaded to the count as part of an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, wrote spokesman John Hall in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collett Ave New Construction Apts
|10 hr
|Too Crowded already
|1
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Thu
|No1woman
|23
|norco-corona police fails (Feb '14)
|Mar 15
|also concerned ci...
|2
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Mar 14
|EricS
|19
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|Mar 10
|Paco
|132
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Mar 7
|Cdm03
|9
|Our Xcel Team
|Mar 6
|Winners
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC