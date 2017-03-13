Coronaa s 91 toll lanes opening now days away
After three years of construction work, closed ramps and lanes as well as a full freeway weekend shutdown dubbed “Coronageddon,” the opening of the new 91 Express Lanes project in Corona is now a few days away. But drivers who roll into the new 8-mile toll lane extension that morning will need to be prepared.
