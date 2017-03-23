Corona91 Freeway toll lanes now open

The $1.4 billion project added two toll lanes and one general-use lane in each direction on an 8-mile stretch from Interstate 15 west to the Orange County line in the hopes of easing congestion along the heavily traveled corridor. "I hope it helps," said Louie Castillo, a clerk at the Shell gas station off McKinley Street in Corona minutes before the lanes opened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.