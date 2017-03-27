Corona Joins National "What Works Cities" Initiative
CORONA, CA - Today, Mayor Dick Haley announced that Corona has been selected as one of 10 new cities to participate in Bloomberg Philanthropies' What Work Cities initiative - one of the largest-ever philanthropic efforts to enhance the use of data and evidence in the public sector. Corona will receive technical assistance from world-class experts to build capacity to address local issues.
