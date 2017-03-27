Acology Gains as Canada Prepares for Legalization
Executives of Acology Inc. , in response to investor inquiries about the company's multinational expansion, have expressed confidence that the anticipated legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada will produce growth and strong, sustained retail and wholesale business. With the Canadian National Government, led by strong, pro-cannabist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ready to ask for legalization in the next few weeks and the high likelihood of the referendum passing, companies that have anticipated legalization are in a good position to benefit from the new law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who got that Ice?
|3 hr
|Please Help
|1
|Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up?
|17 hr
|behold
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|23 hr
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|23
|Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Ted Trent
|42
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Mar 23
|Apequrr
|51
|corona water bills (Oct '08)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|55
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC