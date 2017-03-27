Acology Gains as Canada Prepares for ...

Acology Gains as Canada Prepares for Legalization

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Executives of Acology Inc. , in response to investor inquiries about the company's multinational expansion, have expressed confidence that the anticipated legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada will produce growth and strong, sustained retail and wholesale business. With the Canadian National Government, led by strong, pro-cannabist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ready to ask for legalization in the next few weeks and the high likelihood of the referendum passing, companies that have anticipated legalization are in a good position to benefit from the new law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who got that Ice? 3 hr Please Help 1
Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up? 17 hr behold 2
Review: Ability Counts, Inc. 23 hr ABILITY COUNTS INC 3
BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14) Sun Anonymous 23
News Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09) Sun Ted Trent 42
News Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09) Mar 23 Apequrr 51
corona water bills (Oct '08) Mar 23 Anonymous 55
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Riverside County was issued at March 27 at 12:52PM PDT

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC