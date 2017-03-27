Acology Gains as Canada Prepares for Legalization

Executives of Acology Inc. , in response to investor inquiries about the company's multinational expansion, have expressed confidence that the anticipated legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada will produce growth and strong, sustained retail and wholesale business. With the Canadian National Government, led by strong, pro-cannabist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ready to ask for legalization in the next few weeks and the high likelihood of the referendum passing, companies that have anticipated legalization are in a good position to benefit from the new law.

