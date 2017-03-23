91 Freeway toll lanes now open, but has it helped traffic congestion?
The lanes opened about 4:10 a.m. Monday, and there were a number of cars on the freeway at that hour, but traffic was flowing smoothly. The eastbound side also opened as scheduled as cars began driving on the new lanes right at 5 a.m. The $1.4 billion project added two toll lanes and one general-use lane in each direction on an 8-mile stretch from the westbound 15 Freeway to the Orange County line in the hopes of easing congestion along the heavily traveled corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up?
|3 hr
|behold
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|10 hr
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|23
|Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09)
|21 hr
|Ted Trent
|42
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Mar 23
|Apequrr
|51
|corona water bills (Oct '08)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|55
|Norco woman's protest of group home draws fair-... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|Who is dr alisa h...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC