91 Freeway toll lanes now open, but h...

91 Freeway toll lanes now open, but has it helped traffic congestion?

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The lanes opened about 4:10 a.m. Monday, and there were a number of cars on the freeway at that hour, but traffic was flowing smoothly. The eastbound side also opened as scheduled as cars began driving on the new lanes right at 5 a.m. The $1.4 billion project added two toll lanes and one general-use lane in each direction on an 8-mile stretch from the westbound 15 Freeway to the Orange County line in the hopes of easing congestion along the heavily traveled corridor.

