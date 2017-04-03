91 Freeway toll lanes getting steady use
Plenty of commuters have been driving the new 91 Express Lanes in Corona in the two weeks since their debut, officials said. The update came Friday, March 31, as the Riverside County Transportation Commission gathered with state and local officials to celebrate the end of the three-year, $1.4 billion project that added two toll lanes and one general-use lane over an 8-mile stretch through Corona to the Orange County line.
