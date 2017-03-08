91 Freeway striping in Corona causing...

91 Freeway striping in Corona causing impatient drivers to use unopened toll lanes

As road crews striped sections of the 91 Freeway within a construction project in Corona on Sunday afternoon, March 5, some motorists were reported driving into closed toll lanes to get around traffic and as a result almost causing collisions. A California Highway Patrol log indicated some incidents took place in westbound lanes near Maple Street.

