91 Express Lanes in OC paved way for ...

91 Express Lanes in OC paved way for new toll lanes opening Monday in Riverside

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Orange County Register

New lanes on the 91 Freeway through Corona are set to open March 20. Construction for the express lanes connecting the eastbound 91 with the southbound 15 is seen here in December. Construction for the Lincoln Avenue bridge over the 91 freeway is seen here in December in Corona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
norco-corona police fails (Feb '14) Wed also concerned ci... 2
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Tue EricS 19
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) Mar 10 Paco 132
Strange smell in the air (May '13) Mar 9 Bobby 22
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Mar 7 Cdm03 9
Our Xcel Team Mar 6 Winners 1
Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up? Mar 4 Nkontoes1 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,080 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC