Will tea-party-style opposition work for anti-Trump groups like Indivisible?

A grassroots movement of fired-up citizens demands resistance to the White House and shifts Washington's balance of power along the way. Armed with a playbook on civic engagement, the Indivisible movement has inspired a deluge of phone calls, letters and emails to members of Congress in Southern California and nationwide, urging them to protect the Affordable Care Act and oppose rollbacks of environmental laws and other Republican priorities.

