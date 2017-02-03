Scoop: 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, February 4, 2017
After two trials, Kimberly Long was convicted of brutally murdering her boyfriend, Ozzy Conde, spent seven years in prison and, with the help of The California Innocence Project, now has a new shot at justice. With her conviction overturned last June and the possibility of a third trial, "20/20" investigates whether she really committed this violent crime, as the prosecution alleges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for wht (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Jimmyboy1323
|5
|Naked Lady Gets Stuck Breaking Into Her Ex's House (Jan '15)
|Thu
|President Phart
|7
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Jan 30
|Doubletap
|3
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Jan 30
|Doubletap
|51
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Jan 30
|Michelle
|1
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Jan 30
|Mark
|1
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Jan 30
|Shannon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC