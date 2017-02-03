Scoop: 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, February 4, 2017

After two trials, Kimberly Long was convicted of brutally murdering her boyfriend, Ozzy Conde, spent seven years in prison and, with the help of The California Innocence Project, now has a new shot at justice. With her conviction overturned last June and the possibility of a third trial, "20/20" investigates whether she really committed this violent crime, as the prosecution alleges.

