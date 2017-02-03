Scoop: 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, Febru...

Scoop: 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, February 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

After two trials, Kimberly Long was convicted of brutally murdering her boyfriend, Ozzy Conde, spent seven years in prison and, with the help of The California Innocence Project, now has a new shot at justice. With her conviction overturned last June and the possibility of a third trial, "20/20" investigates whether she really committed this violent crime, as the prosecution alleges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for wht (Jun '14) 4 hr Jimmyboy1323 5
News Naked Lady Gets Stuck Breaking Into Her Ex's House (Jan '15) Thu President Phart 7
Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Jan 30 Doubletap 3
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Jan 30 Doubletap 51
Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave... Jan 30 Michelle 1
Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv... Jan 30 Mark 1
Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri... Jan 30 Shannon 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC