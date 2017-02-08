Random Article
To ink or not to be ink? That is the question the Menifee City Council is trying to answer on behalf of its constituents. Earlier this month, the city extended a temporary - possibly permanent - ban on tattoo shops in order to review the potential impacts of this type of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Partnership for People with Disabilities
|5 hr
|Persons with Disa...
|9
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|Tue
|chino man
|54
|Review: Friendly Stars followed by Ability Counts
|Mon
|Friendly Stars
|1
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mon
|Ability Counts
|1
|Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M...
|Feb 4
|Traci
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Feb 4
|Corona
|52
|Marin Voice: The case for bilingual education a...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC