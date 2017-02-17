Political EmpireA former assemblyman looks to run for Riverside County supervisor

A Republican assemblyman who lost his seat last November, Linder has filed paperwork to form a campaign committee for Riverside County supervisor in 2018, according to information provided by the county Registrar of Voters, which received documentation for "Eric Linder for Supervisor 2018" on Feb. 2. Linder served in the Assembly from 2012 to 2016, representing the 60th Assembly District, which encompasses part of the city of Riverside in addition to Corona, Norco and Jurupa Valley. When he was first elected, the 60th had more GOP voters than registered Democrats.

