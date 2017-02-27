Norco woman arrested in connection with mail theft investigation
Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Norco woman Wednesday, Feb. 22, as part of a mail theft investigation, according to sheriff's officials. Megan Alice Schuchman was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of stolen property and possession of altered and forged checks, according to a Riverside County sheriff's news release.
Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
