MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey To Be On The Dave Despain Show Feb. 12 On MAVTV

MotoAmerica's Wayne Rainey and the expansion of US Motorcycle Road Racing in 2017...only on the Dave Despain Show Sunday Night, Feb 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm ET Corona, CA : Wayne Rainey's Grand Prix motorcycle road racing career ended abruptly with a devastating crash in Italy. But his love of the sport endures, leading him to create MotoAmerica, a new organization dedicated to the rejuvenation of motorcycle road racing in America.

