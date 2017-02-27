Moreno ValleyEastvale girl, 17, was unintended victim of Moreno Valley shooting, family says
What: A vigil is planned to honor Jamillah Collier, a senior at Eleanor Roosevelt High School who was killed in a shooting in Moreno Valley. Where: Eleanor Roosevelt High School, 7447 Scholar Way Jamillah Collier was ready to graduate from Eastvale's Eleanor Roosevelt High School this spring with a 3.0 grade-point average and acceptance letters from three colleges.
