Man pleads guilty to supplying weapons to San Bernardino terrorists
The man accused of buying two of the weapons used in the 2015 San Bernardino terror attacks has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and lying while purchasing a firearm, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Enrique Marquez Jr., a close personal friend of gunman Syed Rizwan Farook , was charged in connection with the attacks in December 2015.
