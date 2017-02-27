Installing a Stylish Interior in a 1969 Camaro
The engine makes all the great noises and power, the paint and bodywork make it nice to look at, but it's the interior where you spend most of your time. This 1969 Camaro had a Pro Touring makeover with all-new engine, paint, suspension, and wheels and tires-the whole nine yards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac...
|Feb 15
|spud
|4
|Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M...
|Feb 13
|TRACI
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|SHANNON
|2
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Feb 12
|MARK
|2
|Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|BROOKE
|2
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Feb 12
|MICHELLE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC