Costco to open in Eastvale, includes Inland regiona s first Costco car wash

EASTVALE >> A new Costco, anticipated to serve the communities of Eastvale, Ontario, Chino and Jurupa Valley, is expected to open in Eastvale later this year with the region's first Costco car wash, according to city officials. The proposed 158,000-square-foot Costco, planned for the east side of Hamner Avenue just south of Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road, is expected to begin construction this year and will anchor a 45-acre retail complex, Eastvale City Manager Michele Nissen said.

