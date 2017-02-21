Costco to open in Eastvale, includes Inland regiona s first Costco car wash
EASTVALE >> A new Costco, anticipated to serve the communities of Eastvale, Ontario, Chino and Jurupa Valley, is expected to open in Eastvale later this year with the region's first Costco car wash, according to city officials. The proposed 158,000-square-foot Costco, planned for the east side of Hamner Avenue just south of Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road, is expected to begin construction this year and will anchor a 45-acre retail complex, Eastvale City Manager Michele Nissen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac...
|Feb 15
|spud
|4
|Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M...
|Feb 13
|TRACI
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|SHANNON
|2
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Feb 12
|MARK
|2
|Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|BROOKE
|2
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Feb 12
|MICHELLE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC