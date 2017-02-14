CoronaSkyline Heights project clears Corona council hurdles
From left, Corona residents Justine Boren and her mother, Kim Boren, walk their dog on a new multi-use recreation trail along the Foothill Parkway extension in Corona, within view of the San Gabriel mountains, Jan. 25, 2017. Corona's newest subdivision, Skyline Heights, took a step forward after clearing hurdles with the Corona City Council Feb. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M...
|Mon
|TRACI
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|SHANNON
|2
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Feb 12
|MARK
|2
|Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|BROOKE
|2
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Feb 12
|MICHELLE
|2
|Jessica Bolter is located at 20409 Harvard Way....
|Feb 12
|JESSICA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC