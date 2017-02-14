CoronaSkyline Heights project clears Corona council hurdles

From left, Corona residents Justine Boren and her mother, Kim Boren, walk their dog on a new multi-use recreation trail along the Foothill Parkway extension in Corona, within view of the San Gabriel mountains, Jan. 25, 2017. Corona's newest subdivision, Skyline Heights, took a step forward after clearing hurdles with the Corona City Council Feb. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.