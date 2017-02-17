CoronaCorona's Santiago High band will play in 2018 Rose Parade
Santiago High School's band, seen in the L.A. County Fair in 2015, will be marching in the 2018 Rose Parade. The teal and silver of Corona's Santiago High School bands will be marching into living rooms on New Year's morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac...
|Feb 15
|spud
|4
|Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M...
|Feb 13
|TRACI
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|SHANNON
|2
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Feb 12
|MARK
|2
|Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|BROOKE
|2
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Feb 12
|MICHELLE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC