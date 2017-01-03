San JacintoFoodie Empire: Changes at ...

San JacintoFoodie Empire: Changes at Maze Stone in San Jacinto; Magnone's for sale

The Magnone structure at 1630 Spruce St. has been a notable fixture in Riverside since its designers, builders and owners, the Magnon family, opened their 6,000-square-foot restaurant there in January 1988. Over the past few decades, the property has changed proprietors, names, decors and menus several times.

