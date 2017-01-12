San Bernardino Gunman's Brother Plead...

San Bernardino Gunman's Brother Pleads Guilty to Immigration Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Voice of America

Vehicles are parked outside the home of Syed Raheel Farook, the elder brother of San Bernardino gunman Syed Rizwan Farook, after the FBI served a warrant to the location, in Corona, California, April 28, 2016. The brother of the man who with his wife killed 14 people in a shooting rampage at a government building in San Bernardino, California, pleaded guilty to immigration fraud Tuesday in connection with his sister-in-law's marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09) Tue Darwin 68
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11) Jan 5 lukage14 2
Swan Lake.... (Sep '06) Jan 4 Eileen carey 48
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Jan 2 Anonymous 16
Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai... Jan 2 Brian V Potts 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Riverside County was issued at January 12 at 4:36PM PST

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC