San Bernardino Gunman's Brother Pleads Guilty to Immigration Fraud
Vehicles are parked outside the home of Syed Raheel Farook, the elder brother of San Bernardino gunman Syed Rizwan Farook, after the FBI served a warrant to the location, in Corona, California, April 28, 2016. The brother of the man who with his wife killed 14 people in a shooting rampage at a government building in San Bernardino, California, pleaded guilty to immigration fraud Tuesday in connection with his sister-in-law's marriage.
